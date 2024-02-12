Today is Monday February 12, 2024
Jon Stewart explains why he’s returning to ‘The Daily Show’

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2024 at 11:56 am
Michael Greenberg/CBS

Jon Stewart makes his grand return to The Daily Show on Monday night, and he’s revealed exactly why he decided to come back to his old desk on the Comedy Central series.

“Who better to comment on this election than someone who truly understands two aging men past their prime?” Stewart said on CBS Mornings.

While Stewart's not setting out to have an influence on politics, he hopes his return to the show will bring about catharsis, a way to comment on things and a way to express them in a way that people enjoy.

“But as far as influence ... just about everything that I had wanted to happen over the 16 years that I was at The Daily Show did not happen,” Stewart said. “I think I’ve learned that post-Daily Show.”

Stewart stepped away from The Daily Show anchor desk in 2015 after a hosting stint that began in 1999. In addition to hosting the series on Mondays through the 2024 election cycle, he’ll also serve as an executive producer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



