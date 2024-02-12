Eastman awards more than $30K in scholarships

MARSHALL – According to our news partner KETK a group of high school students are the recipients of $32,000 in scholarships because of an East Texas business. Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview awarded 16 high school seniors with technical scholarships to attend six Eastman partner technical colleges in East Texas. The scholarships are for $2000 per student and six of the students have elected to use the money at Texas State Technical College, where they will earn a degree in Process Operations. Scholarship recipients are also encouraged to apply for a paid internship with the company in between their first and second year of college.

Successful internships may land students additional scholarship opportunities.

Marcus Hopper is a learning services technologist who has been with Eastman Chemical Co. for 19 years. He said the company partners with local high schools to award scholarships and tries to select students who identify with the company’s core values. Erica Griffin is a program team lead at Texas State Technical College, but she began her career when Eastman Chemical Co. awarded her a scholarship when she was a senior in high school. She said it brings her great joy to know that Eastman is dedicated to helping develop the future workforce.

