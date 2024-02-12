Today is Monday February 12, 2024
Hudson scores 14 off the bench, SMU defeats North Texas 71-68

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2024 at 5:17 am
DALLAS (AP) — Ja’Heim Hudson helped lead SMU past North Texas on Sunday with 14 points off of the bench in a 71-68 win.

Jalen Smith also scored 14 points for SMU (17-7, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). Chuck Harris finished with 13 points.

Jason Edwards scored 18 points for the Mean Green (13-10, 6-5). North Texas got 16 points from Robert Allen and 15 points from John Buggs III.

Smith scored 12 points in the first half and SMU went into the break trailing 34-30. After trailing by 10 points in the second half, SMU went on a 7-0 run to narrow the score to 58-55 with 10:37 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Hudson scored 11 second-half points.



