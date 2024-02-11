Chiefs activate RB Jerick McKinnon, but Super Bowl status TBD

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2024 at 2:37 am

ByADAM TEICHER

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs officially activated running back Jerick McKinnon from injured reserve Saturday, but a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the team has not decided whether he will play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will decide before Sunday’s game whether McKinnon will play.

McKinnon hasn’t played since a Week 15 game against the New England Patriots because of a groin injury. He played in 12 games this season, mostly as a third-down back, with 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.

In Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, McKinnon rushed four times for 34 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.

The Chiefs also placed guard Joe Thuney on injured reserve Saturday and activated nose tackle Mike Pennel Jr. from the practice squad. Thuney on Friday was ruled out for Sunday’s affair because of a lingering pectoral injury.

The 49ers, meanwhile, promoted defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill to the active roster from the practice squad.

The team also downgraded defensive lineman Kalia Davis from questionable to out because of an ankle injury. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20, but was eligible to be activated for Sunday’s game.

