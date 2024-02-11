Alex Ovechkin tops Wayne Gretzky’s record for empty-net goals

ByGREG WYSHYNSKI

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin shattered a Wayne Gretzky NHL goals record in Saturday’s win over the Boston Bruins — although not the one Ovechkin hopes to break soon.

Ovechkin’s empty-net goal at 19:33 of the third period was the 57th of his career, breaking a tie with Gretzky for the most in NHL history. The Capitals shut out the Bruins 3-0 in Boston to snap a six-game winless streak.

Ovechkin is now 60 goals shy of tying Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894.

No other players have scored more than 40 career empty netters. Gretzky scored 56 empty-net goals in 1,487 games, while Ovechkin needed 1,394 games to break the mark.

Ovechkin is also the all-time NHL leader in power-play (304) and overtime goals (26).

It was the Capitals captain’s 12th goal of the season. While Ovechkin’s scoring output is down for Washington, he’s heating up with goals in four straight games.

The Capitals face the Vancouver Canucks at home on Sunday.

