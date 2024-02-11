Alto coach, teacher arrested for improper relationship

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2024 at 2:41 am

ALTO – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they arrested a man in Alto on Friday for an alleged improper relationship with a student. According to our news partner KETK, at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said they executed a search warrant on County Road 2610 in Alto. During the search, an arrest warrant was executed for Blake Attaway for the charge of improper relationship with a student, officials said. According to Alto ISD’s website, Attaway is a physics and chemistry teacher and a coach for Alto High School. The sheriff’s office said that Attaway is being held at the Cherokee County Jail waiting for his arraignment. They added that the case is still active for further investigation and further arrests.

