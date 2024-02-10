Today is Saturday February 10, 2024
‘No survivors’ after helicopter crashes in Mojave Desert: Sheriff

Posted/updated on: February 10, 2024 at 11:53 am
RICHARD A. BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

(Nipton, CA) -- No survivors were located after a helicopter crashed in the Mojave Desert in California Friday night, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Friday night, a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

"The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road," the statement added. "We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located."

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, Friday night.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



