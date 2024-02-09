Today is Friday February 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Longview ISD announces $456.2M proposition

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview ISD announces 6.2M propositionLONGVIEW — Our news partner KETK is reporting that the Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider calling a May 4 bond election for five propositions that would bring major updates to all their campuses, totaling about $456.2 million. According to the school district, they have not received a major investment in 16 years. If approved by the board of trustees on Monday, registered voters will be asked to consider the five propositions listed below.

Board members are expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the LISD Education Support Center. The Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry said safety is the number one priority and driving force behind the bond proposal. Early voting will run from April 22-30 and election day is May 4. People who live in the area and want to check if they are registered to vote can check at GreggCountyVotes.com or VoteTexas.gov.

PROPOSITION A: $237.7 million

Address Aging Buildings
Longview High School
District-wide renovations
Energy efficiency upgrades
Early Graduation High School
Career & Technical Building
Safety and Security
New LISD Bus Barn

PROPOSITION B: $76.5 million

New Early Childhood Center
PFK renovated for new offices

PROPOSITION C: $79.1 million

Multi-Purpose Facility
Soccer/Baseball/Tennis

PROPOSITION D: $21 million

LHS/Middle School Stadium Renovations

PROPOSTION E: $41.9 million

Natatorium (Aquatics Center)

“More than anything, we want to ensure our kids and staff are safe each day at school,” said Guidry “In addition to that, we strive daily to provide the best possible learning environment for every student that walks through our doors.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC