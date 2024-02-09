Longview ISD announces $456.2M proposition

Longview ISD announces $456.2M propositionPosted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm
LONGVIEW — Our news partner KETK is reporting that the Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider calling a May 4 bond election for five propositions that would bring major updates to all their campuses, totaling about $456.2 million. According to the school district, they have not received a major investment in 16 years. If approved by the board of trustees on Monday, registered voters will be asked to consider the five propositions listed below.
Board members are expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the LISD Education Support Center. The Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry said safety is the number one priority and driving force behind the bond proposal. Early voting will run from April 22-30 and election day is May 4. People who live in the area and want to check if they are registered to vote can check at GreggCountyVotes.com or VoteTexas.gov.
PROPOSITION A: $237.7 million
Address Aging Buildings
Longview High School
District-wide renovations
Energy efficiency upgrades
Early Graduation High School
Career & Technical Building
Safety and Security
New LISD Bus Barn
PROPOSITION B: $76.5 million
New Early Childhood Center
PFK renovated for new offices
PROPOSITION C: $79.1 million
Multi-Purpose Facility
Soccer/Baseball/Tennis
PROPOSITION D: $21 million
LHS/Middle School Stadium Renovations
PROPOSTION E: $41.9 million
Natatorium (Aquatics Center)
“More than anything, we want to ensure our kids and staff are safe each day at school,” said Guidry “In addition to that, we strive daily to provide the best possible learning environment for every student that walks through our doors.”