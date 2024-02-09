Longview ISD announces $456.2M proposition

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Our news partner KETK is reporting that the Longview ISD Board of Trustees will consider calling a May 4 bond election for five propositions that would bring major updates to all their campuses, totaling about $456.2 million. According to the school district, they have not received a major investment in 16 years. If approved by the board of trustees on Monday, registered voters will be asked to consider the five propositions listed below.

Board members are expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the LISD Education Support Center. The Assistant Superintendent of Finance Dr. Wayne Guidry said safety is the number one priority and driving force behind the bond proposal. Early voting will run from April 22-30 and election day is May 4. People who live in the area and want to check if they are registered to vote can check at GreggCountyVotes.com or VoteTexas.gov.

PROPOSITION A: $237.7 million

Address Aging Buildings

Longview High School

District-wide renovations

Energy efficiency upgrades

Early Graduation High School

Career & Technical Building

Safety and Security

New LISD Bus Barn

PROPOSITION B: $76.5 million

New Early Childhood Center

PFK renovated for new offices

PROPOSITION C: $79.1 million

Multi-Purpose Facility

Soccer/Baseball/Tennis

PROPOSITION D: $21 million

LHS/Middle School Stadium Renovations

PROPOSTION E: $41.9 million

Natatorium (Aquatics Center)

“More than anything, we want to ensure our kids and staff are safe each day at school,” said Guidry “In addition to that, we strive daily to provide the best possible learning environment for every student that walks through our doors.”

