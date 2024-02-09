Longview PD searching for man near Birdie Park

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department said they are looking for the whereabouts of a man last seen on Feb. 3. According to our news partner KETK, Christian Farmer, 28, was last seen in the Birdie Park area on 701 West Niblick St. Farmer is described as 6’1 and weighing about 135 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was reportedly wearing a burgundy hoodie, blue sweatpants, Nike shoes and a possible bag with him. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

