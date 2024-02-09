Today is Friday February 09, 2024
Child porn, child sexual assault arrest

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm
Child porn, child sexual assault arrestHARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection to child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child. On Nov. 30, 2023, the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a video depicting Christopher Hunter Rosenthal allegedly sexually assaulting children ages three, five and seven. According to our news partner KETK and the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was executed for Rosenthal’s Snapchat. Officials reportedly found a video of Rosenthal sexually assaulting a 2-year-old along with explicit photos of four children. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they are still investigating this case and waiting for Rosenthal to be extradited back to Harrison County.



