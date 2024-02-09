3 arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 11:41 pm

HOPKINS COUNTY — The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested three suspects in connection to the death of a 21-year-old man. According to our news partner KETK, on Dec. 23, 2023 officers found Brayden Wooten, 21 of Sulphur Springs, dead at his residence. The cause of death was reportedly ruled as a fentanyl overdose by the American Forensics Medical Examiner in Mesquite.

Investigators said the pills taken by Wooten were delivered by two suspects, Bryson Lacy, 21 and Xavier Hill, 23, both from Sulphur Springs. The two men were arrested on Dec. 28, 2023. Lacy was charged with tampering with evidence, after he reportedly admitted to deleting text messages in connection to Wooten’s death. Lacy and Hill were charged with the murder of Wooten. Lacy’s total bond was set at $1,050,000. Hill’s total bond was set at $1,100,000.

The Hopkins County and Sulphur Springs PD Swat Team executed a search warrant at the home of Marques Hood, 23 of Commerce, to arrest the supplier of the fentanyl pills. During the search of the home, authorities reportedly discovered 1,200 fentanyl pills worth a street value of $12,000. They also reportedly found two guns in the home, an AK-47 and a Glock pistol.

“This case is the cornerstone to spreading awareness of the dangers of Fentanyl and what can happen when you give narcotics to someone and it is attributed to their death, you will be arrested and prosecuted,” authorities said. “The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to keeping the citizens of Hopkins County and surrounding areas safe. Although the family of Brayden Wooten is still mourning the loss of their son, we can rest easy knowing that the people responsible for his death are now in custody.”

