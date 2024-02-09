CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances celebrates 1000th WATCHMAN procedure

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 6:08 pm

TYLER — CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances announced on Friday that they have successfully implanted the 1000th WATCHMAN device that helps reduce the risk of stroke. In a release from CHRISTUS, the WATCHMAN device “is a tiny implant that closes off an area of the heart called the left atrial appendage to keep harmful blood clots from entering the blood stream and potentially causing a stroke.”



The procedure to install the WATCHMAN is minimally invasive for patients with atrial fibrillation. An estimated 6 million Americans are affected by Afib. They have five-times the risk of stroke than those with normal heart beat.

“WATCHMAN has been an incredible device for us in the fight against atrial fibrillation by significantly decreasing the complications that Afib causes,” said Dr. Stan Weiner, medical director for electrophysiology at the Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. “It has been so well-received by our community and 1,000 patients so far, and we are looking forward to serving many more patients.”

