Interviews from Sportstalk at Super Bowl LVIII w/Bill Coates

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 4:37 pm

Mark Sclereth – 3 time Super Bowl champion now with Fox Sports

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/markschlerethsb58lowtcenter.mp3

Mike Golic Sr – Westwood One analyst & former nfl defensive lineman

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/mikegolicsb58westwoodone.mp3

Ed McCaffrey – 3 time Super Bowl champion and father of Christian McCaffrey

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/edmccaffreylowtsuperbowl58.mp3

Mike Florio – ProFootballTalk.com

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/mikefloriosuperbowl58.mp3

Joe Maloney – Senior VP Strategic Communications on gambling and Las Vegas

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/joemaloneygambling.mp3

Chris Simms – NBC and ProFootballTalk.com

http://ktbbaudio.com/sports/chrissimmssuperbowl58.mp3

