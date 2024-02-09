Russian disinformation operations seize on border battle

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 6:09 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Russian disinformation operatives have apparently found a rich vein to tap in their long-running effort to foment U.S. political divisions: the escalating battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden over who is in charge of the southern border. American technology magazine Wired reported this week that it had obtained exclusive access to data from two disinformation research groups showing a coordinated Russian effort to promote the idea that the United States is heading toward civil war. Russian government officials and state-run media outlets have been publicly elevating that narrative by citing the intense U.S. domestic political battles over the border and immigration enforcement. Russia has long tried to manipulate public opinion in countries around the world. Its goal is not necessarily to sway people to a certain point of view, but rather to exploit and aggravate divisions, said Samuel Woolley, program director of the University of Texas at Austin’s propaganda research lab.

“They want Americans to continue disagreeing, to continue being so angry with each other, to continue being so distrustful of institutions, that they can’t get anything done,” said Woolley, a faculty member at UT’s School of Journalism and Media. “To be very frank, by many assessments, they seem to be having success.” That’s not to suggest intense debates over border and immigration policy are all the result of foreign meddling. Americans have plenty of sincere, deeply rooted disagreements and don’t necessarily need the influence of Russian bots to throw rhetorical elbows online. The depth of those political divisions is reflected in the jurisdictional fights between Abbott and the Biden administration. Abbott and many Republicans say the state has been forced to step up with its Operation Lone Star because Biden has abandoned the federal government’s responsibility to secure the border, with record-setting numbers of migrants entering the country. Democrats say Republicans are more interested in scoring political points than solving the problem. Most Senate Republicans, including both from Texas – Ted Cruz and John Cornyn – blocked a proposed bipartisan compromise on the border this week, saying it was woefully inadequate.

