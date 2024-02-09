CHRISTUS and Texas A&M to partner

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 6:08 pm

SULPHUR SPRINGS – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Sulphur Springs announced Friday afternoon that it is partnering with the Texas A&M School of Medicine as a part of its rural health program. According to our news partner KETK, this partnership is meant to address the lack of healthcare for those in rural areas by having medical students practice in these areas.

Officials at CHRISTUS say they will be hosting A&M medical students for one-week and two-week rotations throughout their hospital and clinics.



“This is a tremendous opportunity for both our hospital and our community and when Texas A&M approached us, we jumped at the possibility,” said Paul Harvey, president of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs. “For us to be able to bring in young, motivated students who have a desire to work in rural areas is an opportunity we are excited about.”

Texas A&M’s rural medicine program was started in 2019. With its mission to ensure that rural communities had access to innovative healthcare and to address the rural provider shortage.

