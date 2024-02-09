Today is Friday February 09, 2024
Amber Alert for 1-year-old boy in Houston, last seen with his mother

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 6:09 pm
HOUSTON  — There is an active Amber Alert out of Houston for a 1-year-old boy. The Texas Center for the Missing is seeking help in finding Noah Mi’aani Jah-sae Johnson. According to our news partner KETK, the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office said Johnson was last seen Tuesday afternoon with his mother, 38-year-old Kamilah Antoinette Johnson.

The Amber Alert states their last known location was at the 11400 block of Space Center Boulevard. They were last spotted in a white 2007 GMC Yukon SUV with Texas license plate number STM7097.

Noan was wearing a navy shirt and flower print pants.

To see pictures of Noah Mi’aani Jah-sae Johnson and Kamilah Antoinette Johnson go here.

Anyone with information concerning Noah’s or Kamilah Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable’s Office at 281-488-4040.



