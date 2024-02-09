Earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island, ‘strong shaking’ in many areas

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 3:12 pm

(NEW YORK) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A reporter with Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV said he felt strong, intense shaking near Hilo on the Big Island.

The governor's office said no tsunami is expected.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

