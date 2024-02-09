Earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island, ‘strong shaking’ in many areas

Earthquake hits Hawaii’s Big Island, ‘strong shaking’ in many areasPosted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 3:12 pm
(NEW YORK) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Pahala on Hawaii's Big Island on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A reporter with Honolulu ABC affiliate KITV said he felt strong, intense shaking near Hilo on the Big Island.
The governor's office said no tsunami is expected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.