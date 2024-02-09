Today is Friday February 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 9:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Abbott Elementary: School is finally back in session! Season 3 of the ABC sitcom premieres this week.

Suncoast: Get your tissues ready for this one. The new coming-of-age film stars Nico Parker from The Last of Us and promises to be a real tearjerker.

Netflix
One Day: The new adaptation is headed to small screens this week. Check out the new limited series, streaming now.

Max
Tokyo Vice: The series continues as the second season of the HBO crime thriller premieres this week.

Paramount+
Halo: Make sure to tune into season 2 of the series based on the popular video game. The first two episodes are streaming now.

Prime Video
Upgraded: Get into the Valentine’s Day mood with the new romantic comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC