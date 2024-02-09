Today is Friday February 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Two Lufkin massage parlors closed

Posted/updated on: February 9, 2024 at 5:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two Lufkin massage parlors closedLUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department headed a multiagency string operation on Thursday at a massage parlor for suspected prostitution leading to the arrest of an unidentified woman. According to our news partner KETK the City of Lufkin detectives launched the investigation into the supposed illicit activities at two parlors following complaints from citizens. The unidentified woman was charged with prostitution. Assistant City Manager Gerald Williamson said that in addition to the illicit operations there were employees reportedly living at the establishment.

Blue Water Spa and Lufkin Massage in Lufkin have been closed following the arrest. The City of Lufkin said that Code Enforcement “shuttered the businesses” citing ordinance violations.

“We will be having conversations with the property owners to make sure they’re fully aware of how sinister these places are and the tragic effects they have on people who are trafficked,” said Williamson. “We in Lufkin watch for this type of activity and we never intend to allow it in our community. We will take strong enforcement action any time we see it.”

The City of Lufkin, Lufkin PD, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Unbound Now and Family Crisis Center all participated in the operation.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC