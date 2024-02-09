Two Lufkin massage parlors closed

LUFKIN – The Lufkin Police Department headed a multiagency string operation on Thursday at a massage parlor for suspected prostitution leading to the arrest of an unidentified woman. According to our news partner KETK the City of Lufkin detectives launched the investigation into the supposed illicit activities at two parlors following complaints from citizens. The unidentified woman was charged with prostitution. Assistant City Manager Gerald Williamson said that in addition to the illicit operations there were employees reportedly living at the establishment.

Blue Water Spa and Lufkin Massage in Lufkin have been closed following the arrest. The City of Lufkin said that Code Enforcement “shuttered the businesses” citing ordinance violations.

“We will be having conversations with the property owners to make sure they’re fully aware of how sinister these places are and the tragic effects they have on people who are trafficked,” said Williamson. “We in Lufkin watch for this type of activity and we never intend to allow it in our community. We will take strong enforcement action any time we see it.”

The City of Lufkin, Lufkin PD, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Unbound Now and Family Crisis Center all participated in the operation.

