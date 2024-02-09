Heat’s Haywood Highsmith cited with careless driving in crash

February 9, 2024

By ABC News

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith was cited with “careless and negligent” driving after a car crash Tuesday night that left a man with a partial amputation on his right leg, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Highsmith was not hurt in the crash, which occurred as he was driving home from Miami’s win over the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center, the Heat said in a statement Wednesday.

According to the crash report, a 1999 Toyota 4Runner was disabled with its lights off at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. A man was in the road helping a woman with her disabled car as Highsmith approached in a 2021 Audi A5 at an estimated 45 mph, 5 mph over the speed limit. Highsmith was not able to stop his car in time and crashed into the disabled car and the man, who was directly behind it, the report said.

The man was taken to South Medical Center in critical condition. In addition to the partial amputation, he suffered a fractured left leg and a possible broken left arm, according to the report.

In their statement Wednesday, the Heat did not provide any details about the accident, saying only that “our hearts go out to those who were injured” and that there would be no further comment.

Highsmith’s citation is not considered criminal, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Police said. He did not play in Wednesday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

