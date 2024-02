Murchison ISD cancels school for Friday

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 6:18 pm

MURCHISON – Murchison ISD announced Thursday afternoon that classes are canceled Friday due to a number of students and staff having a “variety of illnesses.” According to district officials, available staff will do a deep cleaning of the campus to try and minimize the spread of illness. The district said they plan to have everyone back at school on Monday.

