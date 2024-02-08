Texas faces soot pollution crackdown from EPA

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 4:26 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that the Bayou City is likely to soon face restrictions on developing new factories and petrochemical plants under tough new air quality standards announced by the Biden administration Wednesday. Under the finalized standards, the threshold on fine particulate matter will be reduced to 9 micrograms per cubic meter from 12 micrograms. That would put the Houston, Austin and Dallas areas, along with much of South Texas, into nonattainment status, forcing them to reduce pollution or risk losing federal funding, according to analysis by the U.S Chamber of Commerce. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said the move was necessary to protect against an epidemic of asthma and other health ailments caused by soot, or particulate matter, put into the air by everything from cars to oil refineries, preventing 2,400 premature deaths by 2032.

“Healthy people equals a healthy economy,” he said in a call with reporters. “We do not need need to sacrifice lives to have a booming economy.” The new National Ambient Air Quality Standards, first proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency last year, have drawn fierce opposition from business and industry along the Texas Gulf Coast and around the country. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce estimates that more than 500 counties across the country will fall into nonattainment, with many at the threshold, limiting the development of factories and industrial plants in heavily industrialized areas such as the Houston Ship Channel, with its sprawling refining and petrochemical complex. “Tightening the NAAQS PM2.5 standard will grind permits to a halt for a large portion of our country,” Marty Durbin, senior vice president for policy at the chamber, said in a statement. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 18 other Republican attorneys general wrote to the EPA last year, claiming the new standard, “lacks any meaningful scientific justification.” Fine particulate matter is of increasing concern among public health organizations, which warn repeated exposure can lead to asthma attacks, cardiovascular damage and developmental and reproductive harm.

