‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ dances to the Hollywood Bowl

It's time to "Dance the Night" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to the iconic venue on July 27, Variety reports. The event will feature a live-to-film music experience from the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, which is a special presentation from orchestrator Macy Schmidt's all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra.

The immersive experience is dubbing itself one of a kind. During the performance, Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be projected on a huge LED screen above the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform alongside the film's score. Fans will also hear the songs from the film's soundtrack, including Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning "What Was I Made For?," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken." The event will also feature limited-edition merchandise and exclusive photo opportunities, among other offerings.

‚ÄúAudiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the¬†Barbie¬†movie together,‚Ä̬†Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, said. ‚ÄúNow fans have the opportunity to further celebrate¬†Barbie¬†with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-women orchestra.‚ÄĚ

Schmidt said, "We‚Äôre honored to announce¬†Barbie The Movie: In Concert‚ĄĘ in partnership with the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and Mattel. There‚Äôs nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl, and to bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match.‚ÄĚ

Single tickets for Barbie The Movie: In Concert go on sale on May 7.

