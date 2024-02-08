A dangerously long nine months.

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 4:20 pm

For the second consecutive year, Joe Biden has declined a TV interview prior to Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS.

Barack Obama set the precedent for the now semi-traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview. Donald Trump continued the practice. The 15-minute interview is usually a softball affair — as presidential interviews go.

But Biden is forgoing the opportunity to make his case for reelection before a national audience of tens of millions. The reason given by the White House is so that game-day viewers might be spared from politics.

The real reason is probably closer to what a veteran Democratic campaign operative said.

Either he doesn’t have anything to say, or his team is worried about what he might say or how he’d say it.”

Worried indeed. It’s now indisputable that the president’s ability to express a coherent thought is embarrassingly bad and rapidly getting worse.

Here’s an example from a press conference Wednesday at which he couldn’t remember that it’s Hamas against which Israel has been fighting since October 7.

There is some movement and I don’t wanna… I don’t wanna… [long pause] [mumbles] …choose my words. There’s some movement… there’s been… a response… from… the, uh… the… the… there’s been a response… from… the opposition… but uh… it uh… [voice off camera suggests, ‘Hamas’]… yes, I’m sorry, from Hamas…” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/joe-biden-presser-cant-remember-hamas-02-07-24.mp3

That painful episode came on the heels of the president claiming earlier this week to have spoken with French president Francois Mitterrand at the G7 summit.

R… right after I was elected I went to what they call a G7 meeting – all the NATO leaders. And it was in… it was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, ‘America’s back.’ And Mitterrand from Germany…I mean from France looked at me and said, uh, [long pause] s… said, you know, wh… why… how long you back for?” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/joe-biden-mitterand-gaffe-02-06-24.mp3

To be fair, he immediately corrected himself about Mitterrand being from France and not Germany. But two things got past him. First, Emmanuel Macron is the president of France and has been since 2017. Second, Francois Mitterrand has been dead since 1996.

Given his now undeniable cognitive infirmity, it makes perfect sense that Biden’s comms team has him avoiding live interviews and debates and any other potential forum for a mind-bending gaffe.

But he’s still the president. The ability to form and express a cogent thought is implicit in the job description.

Members of the political pundit class (on both sides of the divide) are busy asking what Biden’s rapid and obvious decline means for the 2024 election.

I have a much more sobering question.

What does Biden’s obviously diminished state mean to bad actors like, say… China’s Xi Jingping? To what degree are Xi’s nefarious designs, and those of the world’s other geopolitical gangsters, emboldened by their perception that Biden is simply not capable of meeting a stern challenge?

It’s a long nine months until election day. If you’re not asking yourself that question, and if you are then not scared to death by the obvious answer, you’re not paying attention.

