Teacher arrested for solicitation of minor

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 3:47 pm

CORRIGAN – Our news partners at KETK report that the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a Corrigan ISD teacher has been arrested following an investigation that began on Jan. 30 in relation to an improper relationship with a student. DPS said that Anthony Jernigan, 35, a government and economics teacher, has been charged with multiple counts of online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between educator and student. Officials said that Jernigan was placed in the Polk County Jail.

DPS said that the investigation is ongoing and additional information is not currently available.

“In reference to his employment status, Mr. Jernigan is still employed with Corrigan-Camden ISD. His employment status will be discussed at the next regular school board meeting, which is February 19th at 6pm,” Corrigan-Camden ISD said in a statement to KETK News.

The school district said the safety and protection of their students is their highest priority. The district said they have taken the following steps after receiving the reports:

Removed the individual from the classroom and all education settings while the District investigates the reports.

Reported the information to the Corrigan Police Department and began actively cooperating with the Police Department in an investigation they have launched.

Reported to Texas Child Protective Services.

Coordinated with the High School Administration to ensure that the educator does not come to campus.

Began an internal investigation of this individual’s contact with students.

Reported the allegations and District’s investigation to the State Board of Educator Certification.

The district said the investigation is still in the early stages, but urges parents to talk to their students to “ascertain whether an educator has ever engaged in communications with them either online or in person that made them feel uncomfortable.”

