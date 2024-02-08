State law makes teaching government and politics tricky

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 3:43 pm

FORT WORTH – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that concerns regarding a state law passed in 2021 put an end to efforts begun by Fort Worth’s Task Force on Race and Culture to improve college and workforce readiness among Black and Hispanic high school students through civic engagement. While a Fort Worth school official says the law creates a framework for students to learn about civics, some are concerned that the law restricts students’ exposure to experiences that could help make them better citizens. To help, one city council member is starting a program that will both adhere to the law and help students learn about local government. In 2018, the Task Force on Race and Culture recommended civic engagement programs to increase the percentage of Hispanic and African American students classified as “college and career ready” upon high school graduation. A Texas law, passed in 2021, presented challenges to this effort because it prohibits schools from requiring or giving class credit for “direct communication” between federal, state or local officials for “political activism, lobbying, or efforts to persuade members of the legislative or executive branch.”

The law, Senate Bill 3, which followed H.B. 3979, prohibits students from receiving school credit if they are in “participation in any internship, practicum, or similar activity involving social policy advocacy or public policy advocacy.” It restricts teaching on topics on race and gender such as “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex” or lessons that “require an understanding of the 1619 Project,” the New York Times’ 2019 project to re-frame the founding of the United States through the lens of slavery and race. H.B. 3979 allowed public schools to teach about the accomplishments of marginalized communities through documents from the Chicano movement, women’s suffrage, and the civil rights movement. It also allowed teaching the history of white supremacy, including but not limited to the institution of slavery, the eugenics movement, and the Ku Klux Klan and the ways in which they are “morally wrong.” Senate Bill 3 made inclusion of those topics in coursework impermissible. It also bans the teaching of certain documents such as Martin Luther King Jr. ’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” and “I Have a Dream” speech, Brown v. Board of Education, the Fugitive Slave Acts of 1793 and 1850, and the Indian Removal Act.

