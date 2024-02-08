GOP lawmaker calls AG Ken Paxton a ‘flight risk’

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 3:39 pm

DALLAS – A Republican lawmaker from Texas says Attorney General Ken Paxton’s recent actions during his trial makes him appear as though he’s ready to skip town. On Monday, State Rep. Jared Patterson called Paxton a “flight risk” during Dallas newstation WFAA’s podcast, called Y’all-itics. Paxton is still in a whistleblower trial for securities fraud charges and is under federal corruption investigation. The Frisco lawmaker told the hosts of the podcast that he was “disgusted” when he discovered that Paxton would no longer dispute facts of the case. Paxton said that he would also accept the outcome of the trial. “The noose is getting tighter. It’s a matter of time,” Patterson said on the podcast. “And look, I wouldn’t be surprised if by the end of this year that, you know, Ken Paxton’s on an island somewhere cashing out his campaign account and, you know, trying to skirt law enforcement.”

