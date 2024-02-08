Today is Thursday February 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Anthony Michael Hall joins third season of ‘Reacher’

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 2:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo: Riker Bros. - Courtesy Prime Video

Prime Video announced on Thursday that former Brat Packer Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of the third season of its hard-hitting crime series Reacher.

Also joining Alan Ritchson and his co-star Maria Sten for season 3 will be Lodge 49 veteran Sonya Cassidy, the streamer revealed.

Hall, a veteran of Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight film, will reportedly play Zachary Beck, "A formidable and successful businessman" who Reacher and his allies suspect may be using his company "as a cover for a more nefarious operation."

Cassidy will play Susan Duffy, "an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor."

Based on Persuader, the seventh book in author Lee Child's bestselling Jack Reacher series, production on the third season of the hit drama is currently underway in Toronto.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC