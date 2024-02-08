Today is Thursday February 08, 2024
Texas man sentenced to 180 days in jail for drugging wife’s drinks

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 12:29 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man who drugged his wife’s drinks in an attempt to induce an abortion was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years on probation. Mason Herring, a 39-year-old Houston attorney, pleaded guilty Wednesday to injury to a child and assault of a pregnant person. Catherine Herring has filed for divorce. She told the court the sentence was not long enough. Catherine Herring said their third child was born about 10 weeks premature and attends therapy several times a week for developmental problems.



