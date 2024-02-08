Tyler murder investigation underway

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 9:42 am

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a Wednesday night homicide. Officers responded to a report of a person in the roadway off Highway 69 at CR 489 around 11:40. A male victim was found dead at the scene from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. An autopsy has been ordered. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833.

