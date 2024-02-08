Bullard ISD receives security grant for campus

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 10:01 am

BULLARD — Bullard ISD earned a $950,000 security grant from the Texas Education Agency to be put toward keeping students and staff safe. According to our news partner KETK, Bullard ISD said the funds will be used to add more fencing, replace old doors and to update surveillance cameras to be equipped with facial recognition software in all of their facilities. Due to the new school and safety law passed in Austin, districts now have to meet stiffer security requirements, including the mandate that requires all campuses to have at least one armed guard. “We’re here to keep the students and the staff safe, that’s our primary job here,” Chief of Police for Bullard ISD Pat Hendrix said. “We are a police department but our main job, we’re not here to police the students or the faculty, we are here to protect them.”

