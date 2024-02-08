Today is Thursday February 08, 2024
Henderson ISD lockdown: European threat source

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2024 at 6:16 am
Henderson ISD: Lockdown: European threat sourceHENDERSON – Henderson ISD announced that all security lock downs and holds have been released after it was determined there was no immediate danger to students or staff. According to our news partner KETK and a release from the school district, the “information was relayed through a third-party agency that was in contact with the person making the threats.” Henderson ISD said the phone being used to send the threat was located in Europe and not near an HISD campus. Henderson ISD had announced on Wednesday that two of their campuses are under lock down as a precautionary measure due to “an unconfirmed report regarding a potential threat to our schools.”

“While this was very inconvenient for our staff, students and their families, our top priority remains the safety of the HISD family. We appreciate everyone’s efforts today which helped ensure the day went smoothly in spite of the many obstacles that arose. We also appreciate the Henderson Police Department and our campus SROs for their unwavering dedication to the safety and protection of our staff and students,” the school district said.

Law enforcement agencies who were a part of the investigation into the threat include:

Henderson Police Department
Campus SROs
District authorities
FBI
Department of Public Safety
Rusk County Sheriff’s Department



