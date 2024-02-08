Pistons acquiring Simone Fontecchio in trade with Jazz

The Detroit Pistons are acquiring Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio in a trade that will cost them an early second-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Fontecchio, 28, had attracted significant attention at the trade deadline and lands with a Pistons franchise determined to add long-term talent and shooting amid its rebuild.

Fontecchio is still expected to be a well-pursued player in restricted free agency this summer, but the Pistons will have the ability to match an offer sheet and retain him.

The Pistons are sending the expiring contract of Kevin Knox, a 2024 second-round pick via the Washington Wizards and the draft rights to 2022 second-round pick Gabriele Procida, sources said.

Fontecchio will be a restricted free agent this summer and Detroit made the trade with the intent on re-signing him long-term, sources said. Fontecchio had a strong season for the Jazz, averaging 8.9 points while starting 34 games and shooting 39% on 3-pointers.

