Gilmer man indicted on capital murder

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 7:18 pm

GILMER — A man accused of killing his ex-partner and her sister has been indicted on capital murder. According to our news partner KETK and the Upshur County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Alvin “Pookie” Charles McKnight, Jr., 41 of Gilmer, was indicted on capital murder after being arrested in November 2023 when investigators found two sisters dead on Nov. 4. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened at a house in the 2800 block of U.S Highway 271 South. When deputies arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Mandy Ray, 35 of Gilmer, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37 of Gilmer, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials said that McKnight and Waters lived with each other until recently. The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the two victims were sisters and that McKnight has a child with Waters.

His sister, Laquesha Monique McKnight, 38 of Longview, was arrested for allegedly hindering the apprehension of Alvin and the escape from the Upshur County area on the night of the murders and when the sheriff’s office confronted her with evidence, she was reportedly not cooperative. McKnight was brought into custody at the Upshur County Jail after being apprehended in San Bernadino, Calif. on Nov. 15, 2023.

