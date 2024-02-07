Today is Wednesday February 07, 2024
Stabbing of Palestinian American near the University of Texas meets hate crime standard

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 7:10 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police say the stabbing of a 23-year-old Palestinian American who advocates say was attacked near the University of Texas campus while riding in a car displaying support for Palestine merits the label of a hate crime. Bert James Baker, who is 36, was arrested following the Sunday evening attack on Zacharia Doar, who was hospitalized. Baker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said Wednesday that their Hate Crimes Review Committee had determined that the stabbing met the definition of a hate crime. They have provided that information to prosecutors, who will make the final decision on whether to enhance the offense.



