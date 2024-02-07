Henderson ISD security lockdown ends safely

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 4:39 pm

HENDERSON – Henderson ISD officials announced Wednesday afternoon that a security lockdown on their campuses had ended when it was determined there was no immediate danger to students or staff. According to our news partner KETK, a release from the district said about the threat, “information was relayed through a third-party agency that was in contact with the person making the threats.” They added the phone being used to send the threat was located in Europe and not near an HISD campus.



News of the lockdown developed Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. School officials, working with local law enforcement, asked parents to not to pick up their children at that time.

“Students will remain in their classrooms or designated safe areas until we receive clearance from authorities that it is safe to end the lockdown,” the district said in a release. “We appreciate your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this time.”

During this time, security was increased at the HISD campuses. Operating with the Henderson PD, Campus SROs and District security, were the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department, DPS and FBI.

After the lockdown was lifted school officials said, “While this was very inconvenient for our staff, students and their families, our top priority remains the safety of the HISD family. We appreciate everyone’s efforts today which helped ensure the day went smoothly in spite of the many obstacles that arose. We also appreciate the Henderson Police Department and our campus SROs for their unwavering dedication to the safety and protection of our staff and students.”

