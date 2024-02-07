US airstrike in Baghdad kills militia leader behind attacks on US forces

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm

Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. carried out an airstrike in Baghdad on Wednesday targeting a senior leader of an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq responsible for attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command.

A U.S. official told ABC News that the airstrike was part of the retaliatory actions President Joe Biden authorized last week following the deadly attack on a U.S. base in Jordan that killed three American soldiers.

"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on U.S. service members, killing a Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region," said the statement.

"There are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time," the statement said. "The United States will continue to take necessary action to protect our people. We will not hesitate to hold responsible all those who threaten our forces' safety."

Earlier, two U.S. officials had confirmed to ABC News that the U.S. had carried out an airstrike in Baghdad targeting a high-value target.

A third U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that Wednesday's strike in Baghdad was part of the retaliatory actions President Biden authorized last week in response to the strike that killed three American soldiers at a U.S. base in Jordan.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that there would be more U.S. response to the attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan in which three American service members were killed

Some would be seen and others unseen, he said.

Kataib Hezbollah is an Iranian-backed Shiite militia in Iraq that the U.S. has blamed for most of the 168 attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq, Syria and Jordan.

It was one of several Shiite militia groups that joined Iraqi government forces in battling the Islamic State and became incorporated into Iraq's military structure as Popular Mobilization Forces.

On Wednesday that organization confirmed that Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, asenior Kataib Hezbollah leader, had been killed in Baghdad along with two other people who were escorting him.

Iraq's military said it had sent a team to respond to an incident targeting a civilian vehicle in the Al-Mashal area east of Baghdad at 9:35pm on February 7.

The military said that the explosion had killed all of the persons inside of the vehicle and that an investigation was underway to determine the method and source of the targeting.

Iraqi Security sources told ABC News that in preparation for possible retaliation against U.S. facilities in Iraq that all entrances to the secure area known as the Green Zone were being closed. Located in the center of Baghdad the Green Zone is the are where the U.S. embassy and other important Iraqi government buildings are located.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

