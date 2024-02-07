Today is Wednesday February 07, 2024
'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' to debut on Disney+

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 4:30 pm
Courtesy Disney+/Taylor Swift Productions

Disney+ is in its Eras era.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will debut on the platform and stream exclusively on March 15. This new version of the movie will include five new songs not featured in any of the previous iterations of the concert film.

“The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney+,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The folklore song “cardigan” will finally be available to stream in this complete version of the concert film, alongside four additional acoustic songs.

Taylor Swift filmed the top-grossing concert film of all time over the August 3, 4 and 5 show dates during her stop in Los Angeles last year.

One can likely expect the four additional acoustic songs in this version of the concert film to be pulled from the other surprise songs she performed over those dates: “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” “Maroon,” “You are in Love” and “Death by a Thousand Cuts.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



