Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 4:34 pm

HOUSTON COUNTY — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said a search warrant led to the arrest of a man in connection to child pornography. According to our news partners at KETK, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office helped the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to execute a residential search warrant in the Austonio area. The task force reportedly had been investigating an alleged offense related to the possession and distribution of child pornography from a residence on CR 3155. After the search warrant was executed, Jerry Wade Norsworthy was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of child pornography. Norsworthy currently resides in the Houston County Jail awaiting bail to be set by a justice of the peace.

