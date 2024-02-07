Man wanted on child sexual assault charges is dead

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 3:02 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — A man wanted on five child sexual assault charges was fatally shot by law enforcement officers Friday morning on eastern edge of Houston, authorities in southeastern Texas said.

The man was shot when he came out of a home in Harris County that was under surveillance by officers and pulled a gun after he got into a vehicle, sheriff’s assistant Chief Tommy Diaz said. The officers, part of a multi-agency task force that included Harris County deputies, U.S. marshals, Pasadena police and Texas Department of Corrections officers, all opened fire, Diaz said.

The officers tried to stop the man when he got into the vehicle, U.S. Marshal Art Fernandez said.

“When he came out of the house and went into the car, and in order to not allow him to get into the street … they attempted to execute the warrant at the vehicle” and arrest the man, Fernandez said.

The man was apparently staying at the house, and two other adults were inside at the time, Fernandez said.

No other injuries were reported.

Diaz said it was not yet known how many times the man was struck by gunfire and that the body is being sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy.

Diaz said a gun was recovered from the vehicle. But he declined to say whether the man shot at the officers, saying that is part of the investigation.

Go Back