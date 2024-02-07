UT Tyler ranked in top 50 nursing programs

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 9:38 am

TYLER — U.S. News and World Report named The University of Texas at Tyler’s School of Nursing among the nation’s top 50 online graduate nursing programs and as the seventh graduate nursing program for veterans, according to a news release. UT Tyler ranked fourth best in Texas. UT Tyler’s Master of Business Administration and graduate education degree programs were also ranked on the list of best online programs.

“This is a significant accomplishment for the UT Tyler School of Nursing,” said Dr. Julie V. Philley, executive vice president and vice provost for UT Tyler health affairs. “We are proud to contribute to the shaping of health care leaders who will drive positive change in patient care and nursing practice.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, from 2022-2032, the average growth rate predicted for advanced practice registered nurses is 38 percent, 12.7 times the average for all occupations. By completing a graduate degree, nurses can develop the skills they need to become APRNs and help meet the growing demand for highly skilled nurses.

“UT Tyler’s School of Nursing is honored to be recognized among the nation’s elite in graduate nursing education,” said Dr. Barbara Haas, School of Nursing dean. “This recognition by U.S. News and World Report is a reflection of the collective effort and passion that our faculty, staff and students invest in the UT Tyler School of Nursing. Our various master’s programs mirror our dedication to providing a well-rounded education that meets the evolving needs of health care and the nursing profession.”

The UT Tyler School of Nursing offers graduate tracks in nursing administration; nursing education; family nurse practitioner; nursing MBA; psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner; and informatics, quality and safety. These programs combine online courses with adaptable clinic hours for both full-time and part-time degree plans. The competitive tuition cost and flexible scheduling make the program accessible to a variety of students.

