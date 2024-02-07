Today is Wednesday February 07, 2024
Possible policy changes following fatal dog attack

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2024 at 8:52 am
Possible policy changes following fatal dog attackLONGVIEW — Residents of a Longview neighborhood where a man was apparently mauled to death by a dog say it’s not a new problem. On February 1, officers found the body of a 46-year-old man with wounds consistent with those of a dog bite near South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Rayburn Drive. The investigation is ongoing. People who live nearby say the dogs in the area need to be controlled. City of Longview Spokesman Richard Yeakley says a dog owner in the area was cited 50 times in recent years but it is not confirmed that a dog on that property attacked the victim last weekend. Yeakley says the city is considering possible policy changes.



