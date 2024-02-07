Today is Wednesday February 07, 2024
Gov. Abbott appoints new Angelina County District Attorney

Gov. Abbott appoints new Angelina County District AttorneyANGELINA COUNTY — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday that a new district attorney has been appointed to the 159th Judicial District in Angelina County. According to our news partner KETK, Layne Thompson, of Pollock, is set to take office after he is found qualified. He has previously served as an assistant district attorney for Angelina and Harris counties. The current District Attorney Janet Cassels, confirmed she submitted her resignation in December, effective in February. In a release, Abbott stated Thompson is former counsel for Mike Love & Associates and former vice president of Thompson Cattle Company. He is chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance.



