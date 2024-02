ESPN, Warner Discovery, Fox Sports to launch joint sports streaming network

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:37 pm

(NEW YORK) -- ESPN, Warner Discovery and Fox Sports announced Tuesday that they will partner to create a massive new streaming network dedicated to sports.

ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News.

