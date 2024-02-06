Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Texas uninsured rate highest in nation

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON – Houston Public Media reports that despite declining numbers, a recent university study found that 11.6% of children in Houston are living without insurance, more than double the national average. The uninsured rate for children improved over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, but the state of Texas still comes in with the highest uninsured rate in the country: 10.9% compared to the national average of just 5.1%. After calling a public health emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government required states to keep people enrolled in Medicaid insurance without needing to re-enroll. The continuous enrollment program ended in March last year when COVID-19 conditions began to “unwind,” and states were given 12 months to return to normal eligibility operations, according to a Medicaid webpage. “While the number of uninsured children declined over the pandemic period, these gains are unlikely to be sustained given the current Medicaid renewal process that is underway,” according to the study.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC