Texas uninsured rate highest in nation

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:27 pm

HOUSTON – Houston Public Media reports that despite declining numbers, a recent university study found that 11.6% of children in Houston are living without insurance, more than double the national average. The uninsured rate for children improved over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, but the state of Texas still comes in with the highest uninsured rate in the country: 10.9% compared to the national average of just 5.1%. After calling a public health emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government required states to keep people enrolled in Medicaid insurance without needing to re-enroll. The continuous enrollment program ended in March last year when COVID-19 conditions began to “unwind,” and states were given 12 months to return to normal eligibility operations, according to a Medicaid webpage. “While the number of uninsured children declined over the pandemic period, these gains are unlikely to be sustained given the current Medicaid renewal process that is underway,” according to the study.

