Texas firms targeted for AI-generated robocalls

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 4:25 pm
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities are issuing cease-and-desist orders against two Texas companies they believe were connected to robocalls that used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice and discourage people from voting in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary last month. New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said investigators have identified the source of the calls as Life Corporation and that the calls were transmitted by a company called Lingo Telecom. New Hampshire issued cease-and-desist orders and subpoenas to both companies, while the Federal Communications Commission issued a cease-and-desist to the telecommunications company. Formella described the calls as the clearest and possibly first known attempt to use AI to interfere with an election in the U.S.



