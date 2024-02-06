Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
As his attorneys ask to set aside conviction, Jonathan Majors’ sentencing delayed

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 2:26 pm
ABC News/Michael Le Brecht II

In a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, a judge did not sentence former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors as scheduled.

Attorneys for the embattled Creed III star filed a motion with Judge Michael Gaffey to set aside the actor's December conviction on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment.

He was acquitted of two other charges related to a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors appeared virtually for Tuesday's proceedings, appearing on screen wearing a tan crewneck sweater.

"The case will not go forward with sentencing today because the defense has filed a motion to set aside the verdict," Gaffey said.

Instead, sentencing was reset for April 8.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office was given until March 5 to respond to the defense motion to set aside the verdict, which Majors told ABC News' Linsey Davis he plans to appeal.

