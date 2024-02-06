Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Andrew Dice Clay reportedly joining Eddie Murphy’s heist comedy ‘The Pickup’

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 1:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Clay in 'Pam & Tommy' - Hulu/Erin Simkin

It seems Eddie Murphy has picked up another comedian for his forthcoming heist project for Prime Video, The Pickup.

Deadline reports Murphy has tapped Andrew Dice Clay to join the cast of the hush-hush project, which already stars their fellow stand-up comic/actor Pete Davidson as well as Nope's Keke Palmer.

Apart from making fans laugh on social media with a running gag of interacting with strangers he insists want to take a selfie with him, Dice continues to tour as a stand-up.

Incidentally, Dice is one of only a handful of comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden; Murphy did it in 1987.

Dice also appeared in front of the camera as an actor in films like Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, projects including Pam & Tommy, and his own former Showtime series, Dice.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC