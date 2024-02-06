Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
ktbb logo


Jury reaches verdict in Jennifer Crumbley’s manslaughter trial

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2024 at 12:25 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students at Oxford High School in November 2021.

Crumbley was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC