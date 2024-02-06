Today is Tuesday February 06, 2024
California’s historic storm by the numbers

February 6, 2024
(LOS ANGELES) -- A second atmospheric river storm within one week is drenching California with heavy rain and life-threatening flooding and mudslides.

Downtown Los Angeles recorded 7.03 inches of rain on Sunday and Monday, marking the wettest two days in the city since 1956.

Los Angeles averages 14.25 inches of rain for an entire year. So far this year, LA has recorded nearly 11 inches of rain, or 75% of the city's annual rainfall.

And the rain is still falling. As of Tuesday morning, the three-day rainfall totals have climbed to: 12.2 inches in San Bernardino County; 12 inches in Bel Air in Los Angeles County; 9.4 inches in Santa Barbara County; 8.7 inches in Ventura County and 7.6 inches in downtown Los Angeles.

"We need to be prepared for the continued impacts from this atmospheric river system," National Weather Service meteorologist Ariel Cohen warned Monday night. "The risk for additional landslides remains very high and everyone needs to remain at a high state of readiness."

 

